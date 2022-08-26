Patina Miller's character in 'Raising Kanan' is 'a businesswoman at the end of the day'

READ MORE LESS

Miller’s portrayal of Raq in Power Book III: Raising Kanan has resonated with audiences since the show’s August 2021 premiere. However, Miller believes that even though she’s portraying a ruthless queenpin with a drug empire to protect, her story rings true for millions of women because of the universal experience she’s having on screen: juggling work, family, her past, her present, and attempting to find love again.

“Women do it every day. We handle these high-stakes jobs, we’re in these high-stakes situations, but we’re also trying to raise our children, our nieces and nephews,” Miller said. “The queen pin of it all is one thing, but she’s a businesswoman at the end of the day. That’s what makes it universal. You see this really strong woman, who also wants to be a good mom.”