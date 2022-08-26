Omar Epps Talk 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' and portraying a cop

READ MORE LESS

Season 1 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ left fans shocked, delighted, and craving more of the backstory on one of the Power Universe‘s most notorious villains. As with most crime dramas, police officers are typically seen as a threat or opposing force to our story’s heroes.

As Howard and Burke respectively, Omar Epps and Shanley Caswell are exploring the nuances of what drives characters like these to target crime in certain communities and the full breadth of their humanity.

“Yes, we have problems with the police, but underneath it all, from a psyche point of view, cops are only dealing with humans when they’re in need, when there’s danger,” he said. “They do the best of their abilities, and they’re human, so when you say ‘humanized,’ I take that as a compliment.”