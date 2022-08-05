Happy Friday, y’all. The good folks at ESSENCE are back at it again with some new music for your listening pleasure. This week, Drake shared the visual for “Sticky,” off of his recently released Honestly, Nevermind album, Doechii drops her new EP she / her / Black B*tch, which features Rico Nasty and SZA, Katranada and Anderson .Paak release the video for “Twin Flame,” and Brent Faiyaz gives us “Villain’s Theme.” Our list of new releases also includes music from Mr. Eazi, Melii, Larry June, Reason, T-Pain, and more. Check out our roundup of this week’s new music.