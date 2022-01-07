New Books We Can’t Wait To Read In 2022

Black authors are carrying us into bird sanctuaries, catholic mass pews, sweeping tropical graveyards, locker room huddles, ship bows, and the hollows of suburbia this season. Novelists are asking questions about family by creating characters that are able to express large ideas about life, death and love through the tiny details we recognize in our daily lives. From impatiently pressing ignore on a phone call, to dragging a carry-on through the airport, anxiously awaiting news about a loved one at the doctor’s office, and thumbing through a drawer to find a treasured recipe, you’ll see your own stories in the moments shared on the page. There are reliable allies, callous power players, zealous record correctors, strong spirit commanders, sexy but complicated exes, and righteous truth tellers showing up in texts.