This past Friday, music icon Missy Elliott celebrated her birthday and several history-making honors with exclusive tequila partner PATRÓN at an exciting platinum party in Atlanta. “It was amazing,” Elliott tells ESSENCE. “I saw some of my peers that I hadn’t seen in a long time. So, it was really fun reconnecting with them – and the dancers, you know I love a good dance segment. It was chill, everyone was vibing; it just felt really good to be there.”