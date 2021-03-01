Meet The 2021 Women In Film Pathmakers

YVETTE LEE BOWSER

Writer-producer Yvette Lee Bowser is the first and youngest African-American woman to create and run her own television series. She also has the distinction of executive producing and shepherding eight series onto myriad primetime, cable, and streaming platforms.

A graduate of Stanford University, Bowser earned dual degrees in political science and psychology. Bowser began her career in television as an apprentice writer on A Different World, where she penned 25 episodes and became a producer during her five-year tenure. Bowser proceeded to produce Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper before creating Living Single for FOX. Living Single was the number one comedy in African-American and Latino households for its entire five-year run. The series has had a robust presence in syndication and streaming for over two decades. Bowser also created the romantic comedy, For Your Love and served as executive producer of the hit series, Half & Half. After that, Bowser transitioned into the drama world where she consulted on several series, including Lipstick Jungle. Bowser also helped launch the groundbreaking and award-winning comedy, black-ish.

Bowser is Executive Producer on the critically acclaimed Dear White People and the EP/Showrunner on the new Starz series, Run The World, premiering spring 2021. A highly sought-after Showrunner and Creator, Bowser currently has a full slate of series she’s developing under a new overall pact with ABC Studios. Her dedication to producing high-quality programming compromised of culturally inclusive stories earned her a place in Stanford’s Multicultural Hall of Fame. Deeply committed to charitable causes, Bowser has lent her support to many organizations, including The Children’s Legal Defense Fund, The NAACP, The HollyRod Foundation, Free America, United Way, Girls Inc, My Good, and Tree People. In 2003, she founded The Butterfly Foundation to help disadvantaged children gain access to better education. In 2007, she joined forces with First Tuesday Media to combat apathy and encourage voter participation.

In 2008, Bowser worked on the Obama for America Campaign as a surrogate, often speaking on behalf of then-Senator Obama in support of his candidacy for President. Bowser was recently recognized by Black Enterprise as “One of the 50 Most Impactful Women in Business Over the Past 50 Years.” She currently holds a position on the Stanford Alumni Board, where she serves as a resource and as an ambassador for the Alumni Association in local communities. She also serves on the board of Less Cancer, an organization deeply committed to cancer prevention.

Understanding the value of helping others, Bowser is dedicated to mentoring writers and women in particular. Over the years, her guidance has empowered numerous writers to find work and success in the highly competitive television industry. An industry veteran, Bowser helped launch the Writers Guild of America’s Showrunner Training Program that has prepared some of today’s most prolific and successful writer-producers.

Born in Philadelphia, Bowser was raised and currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband, producer Kyle Bowser, and their two sons, Evan and Drew. She continues to strive to share her unique point-of-view and capture realities of our world with clarity, compassion, authenticity, and a generous amount of humor.