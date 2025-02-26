Standout Beauty Moments From London Fashion Week FW25

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

As the fashion cycle returned to London this week, the Brits put out the biggest beauty trends we’ll be seeing for the next six months. From the braided knots and “Strange Fruit” makeup at Tolu Coker, to Lauryn Hill and Naomi Campbell at Burberry, these are all the best beauty moments from London.

Tolu Coker

One of this year’s LVMH Prize semi-finalists, British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection has been her most anticipated yet. This season, avant garde hairdresser Efi Davies pinned up loose fringe beehives and braided knots, while makeup artist Bea Sweet channelled Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit” with warm, rich tones and defined black lines.

Dilara Findikoglu

Braided neckties weren’t enough for Dilara Findikoglu. Her FW25 show required two lead hair stylists, Kevin Murphy and Eugene Souleiman, to create Venus-inspired hairdos to match the collection’s braided corsets, jackets, and chokers. Meanwhile, tattooed lips and brows by makeup artist Yadim went with iridescent inner eye corners, aggressively scribbling a love letter to chaotic romanticism.

Burberry’s Front Row

Beauty at the Burberry show was stripped—little-to-no makeup, straight back cornrows, and nondescript manicures on models, including Naomi Campbell. But then, the front row walked in.

Lauryn Hill, seated next to her daughter Selah Marley and Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach, replaced her hair with a green checked scarf and pulled off a dark brown lip, turning the show into the most high profile guest list of all London Fashion Week.

Labrum

LABRUM London, a West African menswear brand, turned their FW25 show into a hair show by lead hair stylist Nick Irwin. Using Schwarzkopf Pro’s Session Label collection, the “modern meets historic” braided and freeform styles were sculptural, adorned with cowerie shells (like Tia Adeola at NYFW) and gold clasps.

Simone Rocha

Using Byredo’s Ultra Definer Brow Pencil to prep the eyes, makeup artist Thomas De Kluyver removed the hair from Simone Rocha models’s brows and replaced them with black, pink, and red beads. Their latest take on sharpie-thin brows—for Simone Rocha’s Jean Paul Gaultier show last year they used crystals embellishments—the look paired with the Eyeshadow 5 Colours in “Desert Road” on some, while others wore liquid red lipstick.