Loading the player... Home · Videos Kofi Sirobe-queen Sugar Interview Final READ MORE LESS By admin · Published October 18, 2021 The actor talks about expanding the view of Black men on screen with the OWN series. TOPICS: black actors kofi Kofi Siriboe Movies queen sugar television television shows Loading the player... See More Videos Jamie Foxx On Showing His Daughters How To Be Loved Despite ... Videos Photos Of Colin Powell And Wife Alma From Their Nearly 60 Ye... Videos Gabrielle Union Chats New Book “You Got Anything Stron... Videos Black Women Primetime Emmy Winners Videos Gabrielle Union On Choosing Herself Videos Amanda GIF Test Videos Martell Blue Swift Hero| Janelle Monàe Videos Amanda Goreman Gif Test