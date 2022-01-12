Just Fine at 51! Check Out Some Of Mary J. Blige’s Flyest Moments On Her Birthday

It’s one of our favorite Capricorns’ birthdays! Mary J. Blige turns 51 years young today and quite obviously decided aging simply wasn’t her thing anymore sometime in her early thirties. The iconic songstress and actress has been consistently setting the bar for culture and style since the mid-1990’s, and shows no sign of slowing things down anytime soon. Whether she’s hitting the stage with her signature dance moves and thigh-high boots, or chopping up a scene on the screen in one of our most beloved shows or movies, Mary J. always serves style, class, and attitude.