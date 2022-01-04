In My Feed | New Star Couples On Our Radar In 2022

When it came to love, in 2021, the year was dominated by couples like Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, and Halle Berry and Van Hunt. But in the new year, who are the pairs sure to have all eyes on them? We rounded up a few of the lovers (and yet-to-be-confirmed pairs) who came together or at least went public at the end of last year and are sure to be the most talked about couples by the end of 2022 (hopefully for good reason, of course).