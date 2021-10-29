In My Feed | Famous Scorpios Who Share the Star Sign

Strong-willed and fiercely loyal, Scorpios will be at peak intensity as their season begins this month. The water sign’s time in the spotlight spans from October 23 to November 22. Scorpios are one of the most talked about signs of the Zodiac and we bet that has to do with the fact that major A-listers like Diddy and Eve were born this time of year. And, honestly, there are plenty more famous Scorpios to add to that roster. Check them out here.