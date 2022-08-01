Many of us are lucky if we’re able to take one vacation in the summer, but supermodel Chanel Iman and her boyfriend Davon Godchaux have been on back-to-back getaways, soaking up the sun rays and falling further in love. Godchaux, a defensive tackle for the New England Patriots, spent the warm months of the NFL off-season traveling with the beauty, with the couple hitting up Turks & Caicos, Paris for Men’s Fashion Week, Greece, Cabo San Lucas, Italy, and most recently, Miami, which they enjoyed with their kids from their respective past relationships. They’ve been on the move since May.