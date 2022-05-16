Janet Damita Jo Jackson – better known by just her first name – is a cultural icon that continues to reinvent herself creatively and today, is her birthday. She is the youngest of the Jackson siblings, and her talent was evident at an early age. After appearing in shows such as Good Times, Diff’rent Strokes, and Fame. Jackson embarked on a journey in music where she would break boundaries, influence countless subsequent artists, and craft a legacy that is second to none. With a career spanning over 40 years, Janet is a legend – plain and simple.