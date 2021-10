Rapper Cardi B is celebrating her birthday on October 11. She burst on the scene as a favorite on VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop” franchise. Since pivoting and focusing more on her music career, she’s dropped mega hits on the airwaves from “Bodak Yellow” to “Up” which went viral with the help of fans recreating videos on social media. The mom of two recently gave birth to a second child with her husband, Offset.