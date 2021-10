ESSENCE GU Summit, Presented by CBS “The Equalizer.” An honest conversation about the dos and don’ts of money management for young adults looking to achieve financial freedom and build generational wealth. Panelists: Tonya Rapley – Entrepreneur & Best-Selling Author; Marsha Barnes – Founder, The Finance Bar; Dr. Nicole Garner Scott – Financial Planner & Wealth Strategist; Lilias Folkes John – Financial Stylist