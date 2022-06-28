Home · Videos READ MORE LESS By admin · Updated June 28, 2022 The soulful crooner discusses reaching new levels in his personal life and vocally with his sophomore offering. TOPICS: Give or Take giveon new music RNB See More Videos Giveon Talks Finding His New Sound On His New Album, ‘Give... Videos BET Awards 2022 | Celebrity Sightings Videos How To Take Pride! Videos Essence Festival | Nas Videos Taraji P. Henson’s Favorite Moments at the BET Awards Videos Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About The BET Awards Videos Nas | Essence Festival 2022 Videos Ashanti | Essence Festival 2022