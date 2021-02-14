These Fine Celebrity Men Are All The Valentine’s Day ‘Chocolates’ We Need

Eye candy – we like them in all different flavors! What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to pick from this decadent batch of fine celebrity hotties that we’ve been drooling over since they stepped onto the scene?
With every new 0ublic appearance, movie or project, we are reminded of how fine, gifted and oh so delicious they are! Scroll through the gallery below to see the handpicked box of “chocolates” that made our Valentine’s Day-themed eye candy gallery.
01
Regé-Jean Page
Page, better known by the internet as “Bridgerton Bae” is the undeniable breakout star of Netflix’s highly popular new series. The dreamy star captured hearts on screen as the Duke of Hastings – and now fans are rooting for him to become the next Bond.
02
John David Washington
Washington’s astounding performance in the latest Netflix offering Malcolm & Marie co-starring Zendaya reminded us of one solid fact – this man is fine! He not only has the looks, but the passion and talent to match.
03
Michael B. Jordan
Yes, we know he’s happily boo’ed up with the beautiful Lori Harvey, but these vacations pics of shirtless Michael B. Jordan have been on our minds ever since they appeared on his Instagram!
04
Daniel Kaluuya
The suave and talented Daniel Kaluuya, the star of the newly released Judas and the Black Messiah, has everything a could want – brains, talent and the winning smile to match.
05
Matt James
The current star of this season’s The Bachelor keeps winning us over every episode. Maybe it’s his smile, or the killer abs? Either way, this North Carolina native is a true Southern gentleman.
06
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
This hunky actor doesn’t seem to have one bad angle. We ain’t mad at you, boo!
07
Tyler Lepley
The P-Valley and Have & Have Nots actor has been a mainstay on our eye candy lists, and its not hard to see why!
08
Nnamdi Asomugha
The former athlete turned actor impressed us with his looks and coy charm in the film Sylvie’s Love. We can totally see why Kerry Washington is so smitten by her real-life hubby.
09
Kofi Siriboe
Dark chocolate is good for the body and even better for the soul! Siriboe will make a return to our TVs when Queen Sugar returns February 16th, and we can’t wait!
10
Trevante Rhodes
If Trevante Rhodes’s pearly white smile doesn’t make you melt, we don’t know what will! This fine piece of chocolate captured all of our attention in the film The United States vs Billie Holiday where he plays Jimmy Fletcher.