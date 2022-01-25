Feeling Old Yet? Each Of These Classic Films Turn 20 Years Old in 2022

For many Millenials, 2002 feels more like five years ago than twenty. But believe it or not, several of the movies that captured and defined Black culture in the early aughts are turning 20 this year, reaching true classic film status. From “hood classics” starring your favorite rappers to love stories that shaped how our young minds viewed relationships, these films stayed in heavy rotation in our DVD players (and often on our cable television providers) for years after their initial release…and may even remain there to this day.