There’s a theory that birth order influences a child’s personality. Those born last, the hypothesis suggests, are more likely to be risk-taking attention seekers with strong senses of humor. The claims haven’t been scientifically proven, but for 32-year-old writer, actress, producer and comedian Quinta Brunson, they seem to be spot on. “They kind of looked at me for entertainment,” the 2022 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree says of her childhood family dynamic.