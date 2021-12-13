Essence Uncovered| Nikole Hannah- Jones

Now more than ever before, Black women are not only putting their mental health first, but recognizing the life-changing, soul-moving power of saying “no.” In our final issue of 2021, we’re reflecting on this Year of Radical Self-Care by celebrating the women who publicly said no to societal expectations and yes to themselves. Simone Biles, Nikole Hannah-Jones, and Lizzo each appear on the front of our November/December issue in a special three-cover edition of the magazine. Inside, each woman talks about having the courage to choose themselves and the lessons they learned by prioritizing their mental health.