Loading the player... Home · Videos ESSENCE Social Joins ‘The Real’ for Real Chat On Stevie J, Kanye West, and More READ MORE LESS By admin · Updated November 11, 2021 Charisma Deberry talks about trending social media topics. TOPICS: essence Kanye West Kim Kardashian pete davidson social the real Loading the player... See More Videos Self-Care Tips For Caregivers | Accepting Help Videos Tabitha Brown On Wellness Videos What It Means To Win At Managing Your Mental Health Videos Essence Wellness House | Jasmine Mans Spoken Word Performance Videos Creating Your Healthiest Self | Making Time for Wellness Videos Breaking Intergenerational Patterns | Tichina Arnold on Heal... Videos Military Mental Combat | Black Women In The Military Videos Life Therapy Moments With AJ Johnson | Worthy of More