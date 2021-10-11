Loading the player... Home · Videos Ernestine Johnson Poem | Average Black Girl Loading the player... READ MORE LESS By admin · Updated October 10, 2021 TOPICS: GU Summit GUSummit_1021 HBCU poetry spoken word Loading the player... See More Videos My Sister’s Keeper: Making The Transistion from Mentee... Videos Flying Fearless | A Day In The Life Of A Pilot | Sponsored B... Videos GU Sister CIrcle: What I Wish I Knew About Money In My 20s Videos CBS Unstoppable Equalizer | Ssanyu Lukoma Videos Entrepreneurship 101: How To Start Minding The Business That... Videos The stars behind No Time to Die on whether the future of 007... Videos ESSENCE At The ‘No Time To Die’ Premiere Videos Lashana Lynch Pays Homage to Her Jamaican Roots