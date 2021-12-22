Entrepreneur Summit | Black Women Breaking Barriers In Business | Turning Ls into Ws

A talk with women entrepreneurs about the state of black women businesses after the year that changed us all. From the reevaluation of what matters to a new wave of recognition and support, these founders will discuss the current climate of doing business and provide insight on how we can continue to push the needle in taking up the space we deserve. PANELISTS Mashonda Tifrere Brittney Escovedo Sevyn Streeter Aliya Janell SPONSORED (Coca-Cola)