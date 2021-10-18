Eaa.1.13.amazon Studios- Mary J Blige My Life V11

Nine-time Grammy®-winning recording artist and Academy Award®-nominated singer and actress Mary J. Blige joins ESSENCE Senior Entertainment Editor Brande Victorian for a discussion about the story behind the making of her trailblazing 1994 LP My Life, to celebrate the June 25 premiere of the Mary J. Blige’s My Life, documentary on Amazon Prime. Panelists: Mary J. Blige – Singer & Actress Brande Victorian -ESSENCE Senior Entertainment Editor