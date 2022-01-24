Loading the player... Home · Videos Diggy Simmons Talks Going from Bit Part to Main Castmember on ‘Grown-ish’ READ MORE LESS By admin · Updated January 24, 2022 The actor discusses how a walk-on role became a full-fledged part TOPICS: college diggy simmons Grown-ish television Loading the player... See More Videos Photos Of Regina King And Son Ian Through The Years Videos Trevor Jackson Talks Tackling Big Topics On ‘Grown-ish’ Videos Diggy Simmons Talks Going from Bit Part to Main Castmember o... Videos Ne-Yo Talks The Pandemic’s Effect On His Creativity Videos Ne-Yo Talks How The Pandemic Affected His Marriage Videos Ne-Yo Talks Quarantine Babies Videos Ne-Yo Talks Tour Possibilities Videos Ne-Yo Talks Influences On His Music Career