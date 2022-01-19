Home · Videos Denzel Washington Reflects On “Malcolm X” READ MORE LESS By admin · Updated January 19, 2022 The actor reflects on the impact of starring in “Malcolm X” on stage and on-screen. TOPICS: Denzel Washington Entertainment Film Malcolm X movie theater Loading the player... See More Videos Ne-Yo Talks The Pandemic Saving His Marriage Videos Corey Hawkins | Returning To Shakespeare Videos Corey Hawkins | Representing The Culture Videos Corey Hawkins | Preparing For His Role In Macbeth Videos Denzel Washington On Tackling Shakespeare Videos Denzel Washington Talks Directing Videos Denzel Washington Reflects On “Malcolm X” Videos Corey Hawkins Talks Representation In “The Tragedy of ...