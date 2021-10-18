Loading the player... Home · Videos Cynthia Erivo READ MORE LESS By admin · Published October 18, 2021 Kasi Lemmons presents Cynthia Erivo with the Vanguard Award. TOPICS: Black Hollywood black women in hollywood BWIH 2021 Cynthia Erivo Entertainment hollywood Loading the player... See More Videos Jamie Foxx On Showing His Daughters How To Be Loved Despite ... Videos Photos Of Colin Powell And Wife Alma From Their Nearly 60 Ye... Videos Gabrielle Union Chats New Book “You Got Anything Stron... Videos Black Women Primetime Emmy Winners Videos Gabrielle Union On Choosing Herself Videos Amanda GIF Test Videos Amanda Goreman Gif Test Videos Martell Blue Swift Hero| Janelle Monàe