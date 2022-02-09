All The Parties Your Favorite Celebs Will Be Turning Up At Over Super Bowl Weekend

Super Bowl LVI is only a few short days away, but the festivities are kicking off early!

Stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Kegan Michael Key, 50 Cent, Usher, Tinashe, and Drake are all making big hosting appearances, hitting the stage for performances, or rubbing elbows in nightlife settings in celebration of the big game coming to Los Angeles for the first time in 30 years.

With Omicron still sweeping the nation and mask mandates recently lifted in the state of California, many events are scaling back capacity and scaling down some grandeur in an effort to keep artists, athletes, and fans safe. But with safety protocols in place, the party is definitely underway starting Thursday evening.

Take a look at what the stars are getting into ahead of the big game. If you’ll be in town for the big NFL festivities (and have a little extra to spare for high-end tickets!) swing by and get into the Super Bowl Spirit while you pick which team you’ll root for.

01 All-Star Comedy Jam, Shaq’s Fun House Shaquille O’Neal will present a comedy showcase featuring standup from Mo’Nique, Michael Blackson, Earthquake, and Bill Bellamy, hosted by DeRay Davis on Thursday 2/10 at LA’s Microsoft Theater. On Friday, Shaq’s back with a festival featuring food, carnival rides, and music performances from Lil Wayne, Diplo, Zedd, DJ Diesel and more at the Shrine Auditorium. 02 NFL Honors Keegan-Michael Key will host the 10th annual NFL honors awards ceremony, giving flowers to the top players of the 2021 NFL season. Happening Thursday 2/10 at LA’sYouTube Theater, it also Airs live on ABC, with a simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network. 03 The Chairman’s Party Usher takes the stage for the NFL Honors Show afterparty, right inside the SoFi Stadium where Super Bowl LVI will take place. 04 MaximBet Music at the Market The Maxim blimp will hover over City Market on Friday 2/11, dropping prizes throughout the night on the concertgoers at this event featuring performances by Gunna, Lil Baby and the Chainsmokers. 05 Homecoming Weekend Drake performs on the second night (2/12) of this two-day celebration hosted by the Hwood Group and Revolve. Justin Bieber performs on night one, February 11 at the Pacific Design Center. 06 DirecTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights 50 Cent hosts a night of performances by DJ Vice, Loud Luxury and Tiësto at City Market on February 12. 07 Rolling Stone Live Tinashe performs alongside Lil JOn, The Kid LAROI, Kaskade, and Iann Dior at Academy LA on Saturday, Feb 12.