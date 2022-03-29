Loading the player... Home · Videos READ MORE LESS By admin · Updated March 29, 2022 Senior Entertainment Editor Brande Victorian interviews host of the Oscars, Regina Hall. TOPICS: black actors black actress host Oscars2022 red carpet Regina Hall See More Videos Lights, Camera, Culture | Documenting Black Music History Videos A Fireside Chat With The Tate Brothers Videos Hollywood Rise: A New Class of Excellence Videos Smartwater Workshop Videos MAINSTAGE: We Don’t All “Live” Alike Videos Off-Script: A Fireside Chat with Kyla Pratt Videos The Cutting- Edge Class Videos Celebrity Sightings | Regina Hall at the Oscars