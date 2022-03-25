The babies are coming! Now that we’re in spring and stars of all kinds have announced they’re expecting, we can finally put together a proper roundup of the ladies who are bumpin’ around and are due to give birth this year. From Rihanna, who has been redefining pregnancy style by making her bump the centerpiece of her style, to Amara La Negra who has been carrying twin girls like it’s nothin and Keke Wyatt, doing what she almost does best (nothing beats that voice!) by expanding her large brood, many little bundles of joy are coming from your favorites in 2022.