As always, your favorite celebrities represented in amazing ensembles for the 2022 Black Women In Hollywood Awards. Held at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California, this year’s ceremony celebrated the 15th anniversary of the luncheon known for honoring the contributions of Black women in cinema. This year’s honorees were Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long and Chanté Adams. While all four of these talented actresses showcased their stunning beauty, much of Black Hollywood also came with their A-game to grace the evening’s heralded red carpet.