Black women in entertainment are shining brighter than ever and this year, we’re celebrating15 years of our annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards by honoring four phenomenal ladies who are making and have made their marks on screen in unforgettable ways: Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Aunjanue Ellis And Chanté Adams. For more details on the 2022 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, including highlights, behind-the-scenes access and more, stay tuned to ESSENCE.com.