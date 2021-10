We’re rolling out the red carpet for the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood. Watch our Pre-Show here on Facebook and then stream the full show on www.essence.com right now! This year’s honorees include Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, Zendaya, Michaela Cole & Andra Day. Hosted by Laverne Cox with a Pre-Show hosted by Storm Reid. Check out the show now at www.essence.com/blackwomeninhollywood #blackwomeninhollywood