Many of your favorite Black entertainers showed up in their Sunday’s best at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA, the 30th edition of this popular ceremony celebrates excellence in film and television. Zendaya’s presence was felt throughout the nomination process, with the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home and the HBO drama series Euphoria both receiving 7 nominations apiece.