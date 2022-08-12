Black British Baes We Love Right Now

READ MORE LESS

Many Black British actors have made the leap across the pond into Hollywood, but audiences seem to be familiar with only a few names.

And while we love Idris Elba—seriously, how could you not?—there’s plenty of UK talent working in Hollywood that we often overlook, some whom recently catapulted into the limelight, and others we’re ready to see more of on our screens.

Scroll down to check out a list of familiar and not-so-familiar faces that are certified Black British baes. Not only is their talent exceptional, but they’re easy on the eyes as well — very easy.