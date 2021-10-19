Beyoncé Shows The Girls How To Dress For Italy With Her Latest Outfits

“World STOP!” – those are the exact words playing in our mind any time Beyoncé posts on Instagram. While most celebrities have joined the general population online in sharing their day-to-day lives giving fans an intimate glimpse, Queen Bey remains the quintessential celebrity with her very curated content featuring her latest released work and outfits of the day. And although we may not get to see what a day in the life of Beyoncé is really like (for good reason), the content is still gag-worthy and her outfits are too — leaving us to believe she really wakes up like this.