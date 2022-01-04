Behind Bridal Bliss| Riqua and Andre

When businesswoman Riqua Hailes first met barbershop owner Andre Turner in LA, it wasn’t the most romantic introduction. “We randomly met when I stopped in his business to use the restroom,” the Just Extensions and Just Cannabis LA CEO tells ESSENCE. What happened after he she caught his attention was, though. He got her information and found her on social media, DM’ing the beauty in the hopes of connecting on a deeper level. While she admits she didn’t pay him much attention initially, he had already made up in his mind that she was “the one” and handled every move after the fact accordingly.