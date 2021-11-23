Behind Bridal Bliss Is Back | Naomi And Jordan

Long before they said their vows, from the very beginning of their relationship, Jordan and Naomi Jackson have supported one another through thick and thin. The pair studied at the University of Virginia. They met on campus in 2011 after she mistook him for his twin brother and they ended up striking up a conversation with one another. They would become fast friends, a companionship where both parties wanted to see each other thrive and made the effort to ensure it would happen. By 2013, they were officially a couple (even sharing the news on Instagram) and for seven years, they traveled together, lived together and went through hell and back together.