Loading the player... Home · Videos Ashanti Reveals Why She Decided To Re-Record Her Debut Album Loading the player... READ MORE LESS By admin · Updated October 7, 2021 TOPICS: 20th anniversary album Ashanti essence Girl's United Hip-Hop interview Music News Loading the player... See More Videos In My Feed | Celebs Who Are Breast Cancer Survivors Videos In My Feed | BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Fashion Videos Charlize Theron On Raising Two Black Daughters Videos Every Single Black Person At The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic... Videos The Social Feed With ESSENCE @ The Real Videos The Social Feed With ESSENCE @ The Real Videos Charlize Theron Talks Making Family Fare And Raising Black D... Videos Charlize Theron On Accepting Differences