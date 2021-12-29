Loading the player... Home · Videos Aoki Lee Simmons On Working In Fashion READ MORE LESS By admin · Updated December 29, 2021 Aoki Lee Simmons talks following in her mother’s footsteps and working in the fashion industry. TOPICS: Aoki Lee Simmons fashion Kimora Lee Simmons model style Loading the player... See More Videos Jill Scott Talks Being A Multitalented Artist Videos Jill Scott | Why She Joined “Highway To Heaven” Videos Jill Scott Shares Why She Believes Angels Come In Many Forms Videos Jill Scott | Importance Of Kindness In Today’s Climate Videos Aoki Lee Simmons On Working In Fashion Videos Kimora Lee Simmons | Advice For Her Younger Self Videos Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Working With Her Daughters Videos In My Feed | Moments of Vintage Black Joy