Loading the player... Home · Videos Amanda Gorman’s Receipts Loading the player... READ MORE LESS By admin · September 16, 2021 Updated TOPICS: 2021 Met Gala Amanda Gorman celebrities Met ball poet Loading the player... See More Videos Kofi Siriobe on His Growth as an Actor Videos ESSENCE on the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Videos Essence Fashion House | Grayscale Runway Highlights Videos Essence Fashion House | Arc of Andre Runway Highlights Videos Fashion House Recap Videos Happy Anniversary LeBron and Savannah James Videos Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Recap Videos ESSENCE Behind The scenes With Saweetie At 2021 MET Gala