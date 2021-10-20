A Who’s Who Of Celeb Kids Hit The Red Carpet To Launch Janie And Jack x Harlem’s Fashion Row’s New Collection

Children’s clothing brand Janie and Jack teamed up with Harlem’s Fashion Row (HRF) to announce the launch of a new collection catered to the tween set. This is the second iteration of the partnership between the brand and the agency (known for pairing brands with designers of color), and incorporated the expertise of actual pre-teens. To celebrate the latest rollout of one-of-a-kind pieces, a star-studded event was thrown on Oct. 16 in West Hollywood at Gracias Madre.