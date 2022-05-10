To the Mothers, the powerful women who raise, nurture, and inspire us. We thank you for the unconditional love and wisdom – that we will pass down to the next generation. To our mothers who are Black, beautiful, intuitive, and powerful. We honor your role as the matriarch, the stabilizer, and the backbone of the earth. You are the true MVP in our life. To the boundary-breaking mothers who walk in their purpose and take up space in this world, our legacy is because of you! Beloved mothers, you are the manifesto of Black Girl Magic, you are our prototype and the vanguard of Black culture. You are the reflection of every Black Woman and with every fiber of your being, you have positioned us to walk through this life with crowns adorning our head. We get to see ourselves as multifaceted and beautiful because you are. To all the mothers. May you be happy. May you be healthy. May you be elevated! We love you deeply, Essence.