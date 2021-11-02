7 Times Jamie Foxx Killed It On Screen

From his sketch comedy beginnings to his Oscar-winning dramatic roles, Jamie Foxx is the triple threat standard for Black men in Hollywood. He is a true jack of all trades, and apparently, a master of all of them as well. Whether he’s picking up Grammy awards for his sultry R&B stylings (not to mention giving us eternal party anthems like Blame It), making us laugh until it hurts with his standup comedy, or moving us to tears in his dramatic roles, Foxx seems to be able to do it all with ease. Now, he does just about everything. From hardcore action roles to lovable father figures, from some of history’s greatest heroes to comic book villains, the Academy Award-winning actor can truly do it all. And he’s been handsomely rewarded for his work over the years as well.