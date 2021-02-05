Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for football. Though it may look different this year, the Super Bowl is always a great excuse to enjoy great drinks with great friends and family. And while those great gatherings may be a thing of the past (for the time being), you can still mix things up by adding a special Super Bowl cocktail to the menu.
To help you celebrate the end of the football season, add any of these sophisticated Super Bowl cocktail recipes to your social distanced game day party to elevate your viewing experience.
01
CÎROC Halftime Punch
Ingredients: 6 oz. CÎROC White Grape Vodka; 12 oz. Pineapple juice; 6 oz. Cranberry juice; 1 oz. Lemon juice. Method: Add CÎROC White Grape Vodka, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, and lemon juice into a pitcher filled with ice. Stir, then garnish with a lime wedge and pineapple triangle.
02
Harper’s Touchdown Julep
Ingredients: 1.5 oz I.W. Harper Bourbon Whiskey; 8-10 Mint Leaves; .5 oz Rosemary Syrup. Method: Hand-clap mint and add it with all ingredients into serving glass. Stir to mix, add crushed ice and stir again, then top it with more ice.
03
BACARDÍ Coco Conga
Ingredients: 2 ounces BACARDĺ Superior Rum; 1 ounce lime juice; 12 mint leaves; 2 tsp extra fine sugar; 1 ounce Club Soda; Splash of BACARDĺ Coconut Flavored Rum. Method: Add the BACARDĺ Superior Rum, lime juice sugar and mint to a highball glass. Press mint with a bar spook to release oil. Add crushed ice, almost to top, and churn. Top with Club Soda and crown with a splash of BACARDĺ Coconut Flavored Rum. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.
04
Buchanan’s Strawberry Slam Sour
Ingredients: 1.5 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe Whisky; .75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice; .5 oz Simple Syrup; Ginger Beer for Top. Method: Combine Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well and strain contents into a highball glass over fresh ice. Fill to top with ginger beer and garnish with fresh strawberries and fresh rosemary sprig.
05
Jameson Crimson Cranberry Punch
Ingredients: 1.5 parts Jameson Black Barrel; 1 dash Angostura Bitters per serve; 1 part Cranberry Juice; 0.5 part Cinnamon Syrup; 0.5 part Lemon Juice; 0.5 part Club Soda Method: Build all ingredients together in a punch bowl. Garnish with lemon wheels, orange wheels, cranberries. Serve in rocks glasses chilled over ice.
06
The Belvedere Blackberry Collins
Ingredients: 1.5 oz / 45 ml Belvedere Ginger Zest; 0.5 oz / 15 ml Fresh Lemon Juice; 0.75 oz / 20 ml Simple Syrup; 3 oz / 90 ml Ginger Beer; 4-5 Blackberries. Method: Place blackberries into a shaker and muddle. Add remaining ingredients except ginger beer. Shake, strain into glass, and top with ginger beer. Garnish with blackberry and mint sprig.
07
El Diablo
Ingredients: 1.75 oz. Partida Blanco; .5 oz. crème de cassis; .75 oz. fresh lime juice; 3 oz. ginger beer. Method: Combine all ingredients, except ginger beer, and shake. Fine-strain into an ice-filled Collins glass, top with ginger beer and garnish.