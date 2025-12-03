What To Experience At Miami Art Week 2025

Courtesy of Art Basel

Miami Art Week has always been a highly-anticipated experience for any art enthusiast. For one week each December, the city becomes a hub for artists, collectors, celebrities, curators, and the like, each carving their own path through the city’s beautiful aesthetic. It’s a moment when the unexpected feels inevitable, and the lines between art, fashion, nightlife, and community blur effortlessly.

This year, the calendar is particularly stacked. Art Basel Miami Beach anchors the week with 283 galleries from around the world, while NADA, SCOPE, Untitled, and Art Miami + CONTEXT return with fresh programming and rising voices. REVOLT Art Fair is back with its second edition celebrating Black and Brown artistry; Kid Cudi brings an intimate film screening to The EDITION; and LVMH, the NFL, and Hampton University deliver powerfully curated experiences across the city. From wellness activations and rooftop performances to design showcases, celebrity-driven pop-ups, and highly anticipated exhibitions, Miami Art Week 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic yet.

Below, we’ve rounded up the essential fairs, events, restaurant moments, exhibitions, and hotel stays to help you build an unforgettable Art Week itinerary. Let the planning begin.

Art Fairs To Attend

Art Basel Miami Beach

Art Basel Miami Beach returns as the week’s centerpiece fair, bringing 283 top galleries and a global mix of modern, postwar, and contemporary art.

Dates: December 5–7, 2025

Location: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL

Website: artbasel.com

REVOLT Art Fair

REVOLT’s second annual Art Fair brings a bold, immersive look at Black and Brown creativity with exhibitions, digital work, and a high-energy closing night.

Dates:

• December 4–5 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m. (Art Fair)

• December 6 | 7 p.m.–11 p.m. (Closing Party)

Location: Ice Palace West Studio, 71 NW 14th St., Miami, FL 33136

NADA Miami

NADA Miami returns with 140 exhibitors—including 47 first-timers—spotlighting forward-thinking galleries, emerging artists, and experimental programming.

Dates: December 2–6, 2025

Location: Ice Palace Studios, 1400 North Miami Ave., Miami, FL

Art Miami + CONTEXT

Art Miami and its sister fair CONTEXT offer a massive waterfront showcase of contemporary work, blue-chip photography, and emerging voices.

Dates: December 2–7, 2025

Location: One Herald Plaza (NE 14th Street & Biscayne Bay), Miami, FL

Untitled Art

Untitled Art brings its signature beachfront tent back to Ocean Drive with new installations, curated projects, and a strong roster of emerging exhibitors.

Dates: December 3–7, 2025

Location: Ocean Drive & 12th Street, Miami Beach, FL

The Open Invitational

The Open Invitational highlights progressive art studios that support artists with disabilities, showcasing vital work often overlooked in traditional markets.

Dates: December 2–6, 2025

Location: Mellin Building, 3930 NE 2nd Ave., Suite 202, Miami, FL

Design Miami

Design Miami returns with world-class collectible design, immersive environments, and museum-quality presentations from leading international studios.

Dates: December 2–7, 2025

Location: Convention Center Dr. & 19th St., Miami Beach, FL

Fridge Art Fair

Fridge Art Fair offers an irreverent, eclectic counterpoint to the week’s major shows—colorful, intimate, and always a little unpredictable.

Dates: December 2–7, 2025

Location: Palace South Beach, 1052 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL

SCOPE Art Show

SCOPE’s 24th edition delivers immersive installations, global galleries, and a “Be Here Now” theme that encourages visitors to connect with art IRL.

Dates: December 2 (VIP) | December 3–7 (Public)

Location: Miami Beach Custom Pavilion, 801 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

INK Miami Art Fair

INK Miami focuses on modern and contemporary works on paper, offering a more intimate collecting experience steps from Collins Ave.

Dates: December 3–7, 2025

Location: Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL

Aqua Art Miami

Aqua Art Miami returns to its iconic hotel venue with independent galleries, emerging artists, and its signature courtyard-style exhibitions.

Dates: December 3–7, 2025

Location: Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL

Prizm Contemporary Pan African Art Fair

Prizm’s Pan-African fair champions global Black contemporary art, offering exhibitions across multiple venues throughout Miami.

Dates: December 3–7, 2025

Location: Various locations (see prizm.art)

Satellite Art Show

Satellite Art Show brings its unfiltered, experimental, often outrageous installations back to Collins Avenue for a true alt-Basel experience.

Dates: December 4–7, 2025

Location: Hotel Geneva, 1520 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL

Spectrum Miami + Red Dot Miami

Spectrum and Red Dot return as a massive two-in-one fair, showcasing 280+ exhibitors, live demos, and interactive projects in the heart of Wynwood.

Dates: December 3–7, 2025

Location: Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 2217 NW 5th Ave., Miami, FL 33127

Art Events + Activations

Legacy In Color: Hampton University at Art Basel

Hampton University brings its rich artistic legacy to Miami with a special fundraiser celebrating one of the nation’s oldest African American museums.

Date: December 3, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: The Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 NW 9th Street, Miami, FL 33136

The NFL’s Artist Replay

The NFL returns to Miami Art Week with an exclusive gallery takeover that fuses football, contemporary art, and cultural storytelling.

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Time: 7:00–9:00 PM ET

Location: 4320 NW Second Ave, Wynwood, Miami, FL, 33127

LVMH The Studio Miami

LVMH returns to Miami Art Week with The Studio Miami, a five-day pop-up blending art, culture, luxury, and conversations with creative leaders.

Dates: December 3–7, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: 140 NE 39th St, 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33137

Echoes of the Past: Exclusive Art Basel Screening

Scotty Ramon aka Kid Cudi brings an intimate cinematic moment to Art Week with a special screening of Echoes of the Past, followed by a conversation with curator Larry Warsh.

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Time: 5:00–7:00 PM (screening begins at 5:45 PM)

Location: The Miami Beach EDITION, 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

studioQL + Belvedere Present: An Ode to Miami

studioQL, in partnership with Belvedere Vodka x MAKE UP FOR EVER, makes its Miami Art Week debut with An Ode to Miami, an immersive, multi-sensory launch blending art, beauty, luxury, and culture for a new generation of collectors.

Date: December 3, 2025

Location: Palm Court Event Space (3rd Floor), 140 NE 39th St, Miami, FL

Jae Tips x Billionaire Boys Club Pop-Up

Jae Tips brings NYC energy to Miami Art Week with a one-day Billionaire Boys Club pop-up featuring exclusive drops, hat customization, and Basel-ready merch.

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Time: 12:00–5:00 PM

Location: BBC Miami, 2545 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Monkey Shoulder Whisky at Factory Town

Monkey Shoulder Whisky brings its playful spirit to Factory Town during Miami Art Week with art, live music, and cocktails crafted for Basel’s bold energy.

Dates: December 3–7, 2025

Location: Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142

The Wellness Oasis™ Presented by Chase

The Wellness Oasis™ returns to Miami Art Week with a two-day pop-up dedicated to mindfulness, movement, and restorative programming led by wellness experts.

Dates: December 2–3, 2025

Location: Reserve Miami Seaplane, 1000 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132

Delilah Miami: Art Week Programming

Delilah Miami brings a full week of Art Week programming—from live bands to throwback sets and headline performances—inside its high-energy supper-club atmosphere.

Dates: December 2–7, 2025

Location: Delilah Miami

Dec 2–3: Delilah Live Band (dinner sets)

Dec 4: Throwback Thursday

Dec 5: Ja Rule live performance

Dec 6: Chase Sapphire Reserve Golden Hour + Channel Tres

Dec 7: Jazz Night w/ Waka Flocka

ART ACCESS at Arlo Wynwood

Arlo Wynwood transforms into an all-day creative playground during ART ACCESS, offering art installations, wellness sessions, talks, panels, and a nighttime music takeover.

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Time: 9 a.m.–midnight

Location: Arlo Wynwood, 2217 NW Miami Court, Miami, FL 33127

Writer Talk with Dr. Deborah Willis

The Betsy hosts an intimate conversation with Dr. Deborah Willis, exploring Black photographic history alongside Cornelius Tulloch and Joan Morgan.

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: The Betsy – South Beach, 1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Restaurants To Check Out

CATCH Miami Beach: Art Week Edition

CATCH Miami Beach is leveling up Art Week dining with exclusive rooftop brunch and dinner specials inspired by Japanese seafood markets and Miami flavors.

Dates: Thursday, December 4 – Sunday, December 7, 2025

Location: 200 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Verde at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

Verde at PAMM pairs Miami’s art scene with Latin American–inspired dishes, waterfront views, and a lush terrace perfect for taking in the city during Art Week.

Location: 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132

Hours: Museum restaurant hours; Happy Hour Thursdays 5–8 PM

Le Specialità

Le Specialità brings a slice of Milan to the Design District with a retro-chic dining room, timeless Italian dishes, and an art collection worthy of the neighborhood.

Location: 40 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137

Opened: November 10, 2025

Queen Miami Beach: Art Week Experience

Queen Miami Beach turns the iconic Paris Theater into an immersive Art Week destination, blending fine dining, live DJs, and late-night decadence.

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Location: 550 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Reservations: OpenTable or (786) 373-2930

Marion Miami: Art Week Supper Club

Marion Miami elevates its supper club with an Art Week takeover featuring Mëstiza’s flamenco-electronic set and a menu built for a night of spectacle.

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Location: 1111 SW First Ave, Miami, FL 33130

Reservations: OpenTable or (786) 717-7512

Exhibitions To See

The Prelude

Rashid Johnson offers a meditative pause with The Prelude, a curated exhibition exploring transition, form, and the quiet power of surrender.

Dates: December 2, 2025 – Early 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: 151 NE 41st St, Suite 133, Miami, FL 33137

The 12th Street Experiment

The Bishop Gallery brings a rare Basquiat moment to Miami Art Week, featuring Alexis Adler’s early photographs alongside works from 18 contemporary artists.

Dates: December 4–30, 2025

Location: The Moore, 4040 NE 2nd Ave., Miami Design District

Website: thebishopgallery.com

Woody De Othello: coming forth by day

PAMM debuts a major homecoming exhibition for Woody De Othello, showcasing spiritual, surreal sculptures rooted in Haitian heritage and everyday ritual.

Woody De Othello: coming forth by day

Dates: Through June 28, 2026

Location: Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL

Website: pamm.org

Tara Long: LA ESQUINITA

Locust Projects transforms its space into a whimsical yet unsettling dreamscape as Tara Long explores sweetness, memory, and the darker history behind sugar.

Dates: Through January 17, 2026

Location: Locust Projects, 297 NE 67th St., Miami, FL

Website: locustprojects.org

Where To Stay

The Miami Beach EDITION

A modern oceanfront oasis, The Miami Beach EDITION blends boutique-level personalization with full-scale resort luxury, including Michelin-starred dining and private beach access.

Address: 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Reservations: Website • 786-257-4500

Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove

Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove offers a chic, nautical-inspired retreat shaped by the Cipriani family’s signature style, complete with rooftop dining and sweeping bay views.

Address: 2988 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133

Reservations: Website • (305) 800-6672

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

For a wellness-driven stay on the bay, The Standard Spa, Miami Beach delivers a restorative escape with holistic spa offerings, waterfront dining, and serene adult-focused amenities.

Address: 40 Island Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Reservations: Website • 305-673-1717

The Shelborne By Proper

The Shelborne By Proper reimagines an Art Deco icon through modern design, relaxed luxury, beachside amenities, and wellness-focused programming.

Address: 1801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Reservations: Website • (305) 341-1400

Andaz Miami Beach

Andaz Miami Beach blends Mediterranean ease with Miami’s vibrant spirit, offering spacious suites, two pools, coastal dining, and a transformative day-to-night spa ritual.

Address: 1100 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Reservations: Website • (844) 509-0787

Mondrian South Beach

With panoramic bay views and iconic Philippe Starck interiors, Mondrian South Beach delivers a glamorous stay anchored by Baia Beach Club’s global coastal energy.

Address: 1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Reservations: Website • 305-514-1500

Moxy South Beach

Moxy South Beach brings high design at an accessible price point, featuring colorful rooms, Havana-meets-Mexico-City interiors, rooftop dining, and a lively pool scene.

Address: 915 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Reservations: Website • 305-600-4292

The Setai Miami Beach

A benchmark of global luxury, The Setai Miami Beach pairs Asian-inspired serenity with Michelin Key–recognized dining and impeccable oceanfront hospitality.

Address: 2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Reservations:Website • (305) 520-6000