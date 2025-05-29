Sol Aponte And Jennia Fredrique Seek To Amplify Voices In Black Art

Jennia Fredrique and Sol Aponte of Art Melanated. Credit: Luc-Richard Photography

In the heart of Los Angeles, a dynamic duo is reshaping the art world. Sol Aponte and Jennia Fredrique Aponte, the visionary founders of Art Melanated, have created a platform that not only showcases the brilliance of Black artists, but also challenges the traditional boundaries of the art industry. Their mission is clear: to celebrate, uplift, and empower artists of color, providing them with spaces to tell their stories authentically and unapologetically.

The idea for Art Melanated came during the pandemic, a period that prompted deep reflection and a desire to create meaningful change. As Sol recalls, “We would take these long walks, four-hour walks, and we’re creatives and also entrepreneurs and we just felt like there was something that was seeking to emerge.” This introspection led to their platform, one that bridges the gap between artists and collectors, offering a place where Black artistry can thrive.

‘Celebration of Stevie Wonder’ (2024). Credit: Brandon Coleman

“We loved art, but like so many from our community, we just felt like we weren’t welcome in the space as a whole,” he continues. “A lot of us feel alienated, like we’re not welcome—and a lot of it has to do with access and information and lack thereof.” With both having a background in film and television, they bring a unique perspective to the art world. Jennia emphasizes the importance of representation and accessibility in this industry, stating, “At the end of the day, you need to be seeing the work because it’s impactful to see yourself represented in different ways.” This philosophy is evident in their approach to exhibitions, which are designed to be inclusive to all.

One of their most notable exhibitions, Children of the Sun, held at Sotheby’s in Beverly Hills in April, delved into the divine beauty of childhood and the enduring connection to our inner child. The exhibition featured a collection of talented artists, including Penda Diakité, Kipkemoi, Kevin A. Williams, Hebru Brantley, and Calida Rawles, among others. Through painting, mixed media, and visual storytelling, the show offered deeply personal expressions of innocence, imagination, and joy.

Art Melanated’s approach to exhibitions is intentionally nomadic. Rather than being confined to a single location, they bring art to various cities across the country. This mobility allows them to reach a diverse demographic and create unique experiences tailored to each community. Sol explains, “We’re able to move in and out of state. We’re able to do an exhibition in LA and then Atlanta—or Memphis or Chicago. We’re able to stay adaptable, and we like that sort of flexibility.”

‘Children of the Sun’ Group Exhibition (2025). Credit: Joan Fuller Photography

Beyond exhibitions, the platform is deeply invested in education and empowerment. Their Black Art Empowerment Summit, launched in partnership with Jeff and Nicole Friday of the American Black Film Festival, brings together artists, collectors, and industry professionals to discuss art collecting, investment, and making art ownership accessible.

At the core of the company’s success is the harmonious partnership between Sol and Jennia. Their shared vision and complementary skills have been instrumental in building an entity that resonates with both artists and viewers alike. Jennia reflects on their collaboration, saying, “We have a very unfair advantage because our taste is very similar. So it’s not hard for us to decide on many things.” Their synergy extends beyond curation, as they navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship and creativity together.

Looking ahead, Art Melanated continues to expand its reach and impact. With plans to tour their exhibitions and further develop their educational initiatives, the couple remains committed to their mission of promoting Black voices in the art world. “We’re artists’ advocates, and we loan work out to museums and just whatever we can do to amplify the voices of the artists,” as Sol aptly puts it. “Because we feel like visual artists, it’s the last frontier of just raw, unfiltered honesty.”

In a landscape where representation and authenticity are paramount, Art Melanated stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Through their unwavering dedication, the Apontes are not just curating art—they’re cultivating a movement that celebrates the richness and diversity of Black artistry.

“Our model was just to amplify artists and just to pour gas on what artists were doing,” Sol says. “Whether they were independent or whether they were represented by a gallery, our company serves as a marketing outfit for a lot of these artists, where we showcased them in our exhibitions—and it just heightens their visibility and introduces a new audience to their work.”