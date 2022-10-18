Experience Black Performing Arts in NYC

Getty Images

If you want to immerse yourself in The Black Experience in NYC, then taking in a performance is an absolute must.

When we experience Black artists and performers on stage, we celebrate the distinct music, dance, and energy of our heritage. And it’s also very important for young Black and brown people to see themselves represented on the stage and off. Live performances by Black collectives allows us to walk in the footsteps of our ancestors while also paving the way for the next generation.

So, as you’re planning a visit to New York City, be sure to take in a live show—you might just see something you’ll never forget. To help you navigate the amazing Black performances in a city that bursting with energy and the arts, we’ve put together our top 5 collectives for you to check out right now.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 04: Cast members perform during the “Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater” photocall at Sadlers Wells Theatre on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

1. When you think of dance, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater immediately comes to mind. Founded in 1958, Alvin Ailey created a space for Black dancers, who oftentimes were at the forefront of discrimination and later expanded it to a to be inclusive of all ethnic minorities. Ailey is best known for his 1960 piece, “Revelations,” a story of perseverance from slavery to freedom is still being performed by the troupe today. If you’re in town for the holiday season, check them out at the City Center November 30–December 24, 2022. It’s here that the company will present a world premiere by Kyle Abraham, the company premiere of Twyla Tharp’s “Roy’s Joys,” and a new production of Alvin Ailey’s “Survivors.” Click here to get your tickets now before they sell out. And if you’re looking for sneak peek of these incredible dancers, click here to see “The Freedom to Be” video featuring two dancers from the troupe, Yannick Lebrun and Caroline Dartey.

Shahar Azran

2. Founded in 1968 by Dr. Barbara Ann Teer, the National Black Theatre (NBT) is still going strong today and is the longest-running Black theater in New York City. They’re dedicated to the Black arts and compelled to tell the stories of Black communities. And their 2022/2023 season is not to be missed because in its 55th year, each production is showcasing the healing power of love. So, when you travel to NYC, be sure to check out “The Gospel Woman” November 19–23, “Amani” running February 6–March 5, 2023, and then “Pray,” which will be happening in March 2023.

3. From Yoruba language and culture classes to concert series and performances, the New York African Chorus Ensemble preserves and promotes African art forms while also weaving popular songs into their performances. Plus, they expand their talents and take to the stage with musicals and plays by African playwrights. Visit their site to see upcoming performances or you can even book them for a special events, like a fundraiser or a wedding.

Asase Yaa American Dance Theatre

4. In 2001, The Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater opened their doors to usher in a new era of the arts in Brooklyn. Known for inspiring performances by their African dance and drum company, they also have a School for the Arts, summer programs for kids, and an arts outreach program. And now, in celebration of its 20-year anniversary, they planned a big move to a different location after challenges they faced during the pandemic. Their new building in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, is their headquarters for the next decade. And they can’t wait to host programs like evenings with the artists, performances of new works, and more. So, be sure to check back for new events and performances.

5. Get ready for a joyful noise from Mama! Foundation for the Arts. Channeling the uplifting power of the Black musical treasures of gospel, jazz and R&B, this healing and inspiring group is dedicated to community and enrichment through performance. Their concert performance series features choirs of all sizes singing original arrangements, click here for details. Plus, you’ve got to check out Sing Harlem, their award-winning breakout choir that recently competed on “America’s Got Talent”—click here to stay updated on upcoming shows. And don’t miss your chance to join them for Black History Month to see “Mama, I Want to Sing!” in February 2023. This musical is loosely based on the career of Vy Higginsen’s sister, Doris Troy, who sang in her father’s church in Harlem—you can click here to see a trailer for this upcoming production.

To explore more of the Black Experience in New York City, from arts and entertainment to Black-owned restaurants and businesses, click here to start planning your trip.