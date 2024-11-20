‘Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy’ Returns, Bringing The World’s First Art Carnival To NYC

Photo Credit: Brian Ferry, Courtesy of Luna Luna LLC.

Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy has made its grand return, reopening at The Shed in New York City. After spending over 30 years tucked away in a Texas storage unit, the world’s first art carnival is now captivating audiences on the second stop of its U.S. tour following its debut in Los Angeles.

Upon entering the exhibition, you’re instantly amazed by a carousel designed by Keith Haring. Showcasing his signature cartoon-like aesthetic, the renowned art is brought to life on the seats, replicating the iconic, bold, outlined figures. His characters were also prominently featured on the carousel’s back panels, with a singular figure perched at the top and a wall behind the carousel tying the entire piece together in his unmistakable style.

Photo Credit: Brian Ferry, Courtesy of Luna Luna LLC.

Luna Luna was born in 1987 and has developed a rich history. The exhibition’s front room included an extensive array of images showing artists like its founder André Heller. As early as 1974, Heller shared his vision for an art-designed amusement park with fellow artists and friends. He continued at this goal until 1985 when the magazine Neue Revue offered to fund the creation of the exhibition. After the carnival ceased, it was stuffed in 44 storage containers and shipped to Texas where it lived for three decades—until rapper Drake and his multimedia company DreamCrew invested nearly 100 million dollars to bring it back to life.

“So how did I convince [them]? It was so simple, I can hardly believe it,” Heller shared when convincing artists to participate in Luna Luna. “I asked everyone the same questions: Have you ever been a child? Yes. As a child, did you visit an amusement park? Yes. Did you like it? Yes.”

While I was eager to finish the narrative that surrounds Luna Luna and its artists, I couldn’t help but to think I was missing out on something as I heard music, lights flickering on and off and cries and screeches in the adjacent room. I entered under the classic light sign reading Luna Luna, and I was brought into another dimension. Immediately to my left was Heller’s Wedding Chapel. An attendant asked me, “Do you want to get married?” I replied, “I have no one to get married to.” They then said, “You don’t have to get married to someone you can get married to anything.” I chuckled and watched as people threw confetti for the newly “married” couple.

Photo Credit: Brian Ferry, Courtesy of Luna Luna LLC.

To the left was the wave swinger designed by Kenny Scharf. As I pulled my phone out to begin recording it, it started spinning to the music, lighting up with the multicolored swings and graffiti sketches throughout the installation’s inner column and roof. While I watched its movements, someone directed me to the center of the fair where actors and participants were seen dancing. Luna Luna is much more than an art carnival; it is an interactive exhibition that blurs the lines between theater and visual art.

Luna Luna is filled with many more attractions than one could have imagined. It is an entire-sensory experience featuring works like a Basquiat-designed Ferris wheel that included his signature sketches and iconic “the end” wordage. The location also housed a mirrored dome by surrealist pioneer Salvador Dali, which was first unveiled at the World Fair. Although you won’t be able to fully engage with Luna Luna, there are quite a few interactive aspects that you can take part in, like a marriage ceremony, various optical illusion attractions, and engaging with the characters sprinkled throughout the exhibition.

Luna Luna is now on view from today, November 20th, through January 5 at The Shed.