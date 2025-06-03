Black Royalty Takes Center Stage In The Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Groundbreaking Exhibition

Kings and Queens of Africa. ©Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi [Portraits Paris, musée du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac.]

For centuries, we’ve known who we are. Before borders, before enslavement and colonizers, before history books tried to tell our story for us—there were kings, queens, warriors, and visionaries ruling across the African continent. Now, in a groundbreaking moment of recognition and reverence, that rich legacy is being honored like never before at The Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The museum’s temporary exhibition, and its first for 2025, Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power has been so well received that it was extended beyond its original run date of May 25, 2025. This trailblazing installation of contemporary African artworks is presented in partnership with Musée du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac and France Muséums, with the support of HONOR as the exhibition official partner and Valrhona as the exhibition sponsor.

“In line with our commitment to presenting pivotal moments in the history of art, Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power offers a profound exploration of Africa’s rich artistic heritage,” Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi said. “Africa, as the cradle of humanity and a continent with rich and diverse traditions, has long been a source of resilience and creative expression. By shedding light on its enduring legacy, this exhibition resonates with our mission to engage diverse audiences by presenting stories that transcend boundaries and connect cultures.”

Made up of 350 artworks from artists across every corner of the Mother Continent, I was able to spend time with the collection of royal portraits, sculptures, ceremonial objects, and textiles which chronicle our ancestor’s regal legacy from the 11th to 21st centuries. Evoking the concept of kingdoms while exploring diverse expressions of power, the pieces span empires, kingdoms, city-states, chiefdoms, and figures from divine rulers to heroic leaders. There were also immersive videos that further amplified our regal history through another medium.

Leaving the Louvre that day, I felt an immense sense of pride for my ancestry and knowing that more of the world will now be educated on the truth—and beauty—of our story and heritage. Upon exiting, I was able to catch a look at the towering “Black Starliner” sculpture outside the museum’s entrance, which is set to be on display beyond the exhibit. My sentiments were also shared by a friend who had the chance to visit the exhibition just a few days later.

“I had been to the Louvre Abu Dhabi before, when it first opened. While the building was impressive and mind-blowing, I couldn’t quite say the same at the time about the exhibits,” Tuner Francis, longtime expat and founder of Boho Vegano shared with ESSENCE. “Fast-forward to 2025 and Kings and Queens of Africa has transformed the place. It’s by far one of the best exhibits of African art that I have seen. Showcasing African Royalty, telling our stories by depicting traditional clothing, instruments, and works of art certainly gave me a connection and sense of belonging in a space that I would ordinarily have visited just for the sake of it. The gift shop memorabilia was luxurious and certainly fit for Kings and Queens.”

“I left the exhibition with a profound sense of Black pride that I have never experienced in my over 20 years in the Middle East,” she added. “This exhibition not only celebrated our rich heritage but also instilled a renewed appreciation for my identity and culture.”

Though the display is scheduled to end on June 8, 2025, I am hopeful that this will only be the beginning for more meaningful conversation around contemporary African art on a larger global scale. If you happen to be in Abu Dhabi—or Dubai—I highly recommend checking this historic exhibit out. Beyond it, you will also find other nods to the impact of the Mother Continent’s contribution to art and history by way of various works, including a stunning marble sculpture titled L’Afrique that depicts a French artist’s 17th century interpretation of Lady Africa.

Gift Shop Display at The Louvre Abu Dhabi. Photo Credit: DeAnna Taylor

Other things to see and do while in Abu Dhabi

If you happen to visit Abu Dhabi for the Louvre, you’ll also want to make the most of your time in the country with a few things to round out a great itinerary. If staying overnight or traveling as a family, The WB Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton is a great option. It’s the only Warner Brothers-themed hotel in the world and will certainly tap into several nostalgic memories through photo ops with characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, displays of iconic movie memorabilia in the halls and rooms, as well as a replica of the famous fountain and couch from the show Friends.

One can also visit the jaw-dropping and photo worthy Grand Mosque—be sure to familiarize yourself with the rules on what to wear in order to enter. Check out the newly opened teamLab Phenomena museum in the complex next to the Louvre. If you’ve seen the ones in Japan, then you know how dope this interactive experience is. Finally, have drinks at SUSHISAMBA, an uber trendy rooftop bar located at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Eihad Towers—yes, the one from Fast & Furious 7.